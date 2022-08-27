White Sox Yoán Moncada Lands on the 10-Day IL With ‘Hamstring Strain'

Moncada lands on the 10-day IL with 'hamstring strain' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Yoán Moncada left Thursday's series finale against the Baltimore Orioles with a "hamstring strain," according to the team. Two days later, the team placed him on the 10-day injured list.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa originally deemed Moncada "day-to-day." He alluded to the possibility of an imminent return from Moncada on Friday. Ultimately, the team felt it was best to place him on the injured list.

"I don't know because it was more cramping than a strain," La Russa said on Friday. "I think it's possible he plays tomorrow. But, if it's barking a little bit, how's he gonna get better?"

The team felt it was best to place him on the injured list. The Sox' skipper mentioned it's a good time to rest Moncada while he's injured. As the mainstay third baseman, Moncada hasn't received much time off.

In turn, the team reinstated Leury García from the 10-day IL after he served a rehab assignment in Triple-A Charlotte. He and catcher Carlos Perez (recorded his first major league hit Saturday) were slotted into Saturday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Despite Moncada's miraculous efforts at third base this season, he's struggled from the plate. He's slashing .197/.269/.313 with seven home runs and 40 RBIs.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.