White Sox' Yoán Moncada Enjoys Hot 2023 Season Start Vs. Astros

Yoán Moncada continues crazy hot streak with 3-hit day

Coming off arguably the worst season of his career, Yoán Moncada was confident he could turn things around. His 2022 season was derailed by an oblique injury he suffered in spring. Looking back, Moncada believes he never got back on track because he rushed back from that injury too quickly. Now, he’s fully healthy, and he’s putting the full extent of his talents on display.

“That’s the effort that we’ve spoken about,” said manager Pedro Grifol. “That’s the effort that’s expected.”

Moncada leads all White Sox hitters in nearly every category. His .444 average, .944 slugging, two homers, four RBI and three doubles all lead the team. His three runs scored are tied for first with Tim Anderson, and his .474 OBP ranks second behind Yasmani Grandal.

On Sunday, Moncada’s efforts were essential for the White Sox to pick up the 6-3 win and to split the season-opening series against the Astros, 2-2. He played the role of table setter and table clearer with three extra-base hits, two RBI and two runs scored. The biggest moment was Moncada’s two-run homer in the ninth inning to give the White Sox a 6-1 lead. Given the White Sox’ struggles in the bullpen, the extra runs gave the team some breathing roomー and it turns out they needed every bit of it. Reynaldo López allowed two runs in the final frame, and allowed the tying run to come to the plate before finally closing out the game.

This is the Moncada the White Sox believed they would see year-in and year-out when he finally came into his own in 2019. Since then a variety of circumstances have prevented him from playing to his potential. It’s too early to say whether 2023 will be a return to greatness for Moncada, but he and the White Sox couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season.

