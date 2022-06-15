White Sox' Yoán Moncada Calls Career-High 5-Hit Game a ‘Relief'

Moncada calls 5-hit game a 'relief' amid struggles originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Yoán Moncada entered this week's series against the Tigers hitting .132 and with just three extra base hits to his name for the 2022 season.

So, yes, a career-high five-hit game in Wednesday's laugher of a 13-0 win elicited a deep exhale for the White Sox' starting third baseman.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Honestly, yes (it's a relief)," Moncada told NBC Sports Chicago's Jason Benetti and Steve Stone after the game through team interpreter Billy Russo. "It's definitely a good feeling and a relief."

This game, which clinched a convincing three-game sweep, had the feel of a breakout from the beginning. It was a balmy afternoon in Detroit, which promised to send baseballs springing off of barrels. A hit batsman (A.J. Pollock) and a walk (to José Abreu) set Moncada up to do some damage with runners on first and second and two outs in the first inning.

And Moncada delivered, turning a 92 mile per hour fastball from Tigers rookie Alex Faedo into a 394-foot home run to right field.

"I said after the home run, 'Well, today is going to be a good day for me,'" Moncada said (through Russo) with a smile.

It's getting hot in here 🔥



Moncada homer puts the Sox up 3-0 pic.twitter.com/cdtX5zaQwf — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 15, 2022

The damage continued from there. Moncada added a single in the fourth inning, double in the sixth, then RBI base knocks off of Detroit position players in the eighth and ninth, respectively.

But, given the depths of his rut, the matter of who Moncada's hits were against is hardly of concern. A double in Tuesday's 5-1 victory marked Moncada's first extra base hit since May 22. Wednesday's home run was his first dinger since May 13.

He now exits the Motor City with a batting average (.181) nearly 50 points higher than when he entered, and exactly double the RBI (12, compared to 6 on June 12).

The White Sox' offense, as a whole, has steadily broken out dating back to last weekend's series against the Rangers, but Wednesday was an explosion: 13 runs, 22 hits, six players with multi-hit games and three home runs.

If they want to carry that energy forward, there is no doubt Moncada must be at the heart of it. Now, it's on him to continue building.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.