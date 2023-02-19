White Sox' Yasmani Grandal: Liam Hendriks Said He's Going to Pitch

Grandal on Hendriks: He already said 'I'm going to pitch' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

By all accounts, White Sox closer Liam Hendriks remains in good spirits as he juggles spring training work with cancer treatments. Hendriks announced in January that he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which is a type of cancer that affects the lymph system. Despite that, White Sox GM Rick Hahn said Hendriks has still been around the White Sox complex several times over the past few weeks. His presence and his positivity has been a boost for the players.

“It’s great,” said Yasmani Grandal. “It’s great seeing him here. I was surprised the first time I saw him when I got here, so yeah that kinda tells you a little bit of what he’s like.”

Hendriks was spotted throwing at spring training on Sunday, but the White Sox are waiting until closer to Opening Day. Manager Pedro Grifol similarly said it was too early for the White Sox to begin addressing how the team may replace Hendriks as the team’s closer. According to Grandal though, Hendriks is confident that the question is “when” he’ll play, not “if” he’ll play.

“He’s already said it, ‘I’m going to pitch this year. I’m going to keep going. I’m going to pitch this year,’” Grandal said. “It’s very uplifting for sure. I can only imagine what he’s going through, so yeah, it’s great to see him here.”

Hahn said Hendriks likely won’t address the media until closer to Opening Day, when he and the team have a better understanding of his prognosis and treatment plan.

