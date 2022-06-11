White Sox' Yasmani Grandal Exits Early With Apparent Hamstring Injury

Sox' Grandal exits early with apparent hamstring injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Just as things looked as if they were turning around for Yasmani Grandal, the White Sox catcher was forced to leave Saturday afternoon's game against the Texas Rangers.

The apparent injury occurred as Grandal was running out a single during the third inning. Based on the NBC Sports Chicago broadcast, he hesitated briefly while running down the line and began grabbing his left hamstring upon reaching base. Grandal tried staying in the game by stretching it out but ultimately exited after speaking with manager Tony La Russa and the training staff.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Please say sike pic.twitter.com/KWrYIHBS45 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 11, 2022

If Grandal is going to miss some extended time, the White Sox don't have much flexibility without DFA'ing someone. Outside of Grandal and McGuire, the only other catcher on the 40-man is Yermin Mercedes. Outside of the 40-man, other options for the White Sox include Carlos Perez, Seby Zavala, and Nick Ciuffo in the minors.

The unfortunate timing of this injury has the potential to hurt the offense as Grandal seemed to be figuring things out at the plate. While we wait for official word from the White Sox on the severity of the injury, all we can do now is hope for the best.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.