White Sox, Yankees Benches Clear During Josh Donaldson At-Bat

WATCH: Benches clear in White Sox - Yankees game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tensions boiled over in game one of the White Sox’ series against the Yankees, and both benches cleared in the bottom of the fifth inning. No punches were thrown, but Tim Anderson was so fired up that he had to be dragged back into the dugout by José Abreu and Gavin Sheets.

It’s unclear what caused the kerfuffle. Before the players poured onto the field, Yasmani Grandal and Josh Donaldson were having a heated exchange at the plate. This could date back to last week’s series between the two teams. In a close play at third base, Donaldson physically pushed Anderson off the base to try to tag him out. The umpire ruled Anderson safe because it was clear Donaldson forced him off the bag, and the two exchanged words after the play.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Order was quickly restored after the benches cleared, with Anderson returning to shortstop once he cooled down. Donaldson struck out in his at-bat.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.