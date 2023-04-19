White Sox Without Series Win Heading Into Tampa Bay Rays Bout

White Sox without series win heading into Rays bout originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Of the six series the White Sox have played this season, they've had the opportunity to notch a series win in the final game of five of them. Yet, they've come away without a series win thus far into the 2023 season.

The longest it's taken a White Sox team to win a series dates back to 1997. Back then, it took the White Sox until May 3 to win a series. The record for the duration it's taken the White Sox to win back-to-back contests was set back in 1942, when it took the then-Sox 26 games to win two in a row.

I was curious when the last time the White Sox have gone this long without winning a series and it looks like 1997, when it took them until May 3-4 to win two of three (incl. DH) from the Angels. — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) April 19, 2023

Are the White Sox frustrated with the start?

"Every team that I've been a part of, you have streaks like this," Pedro Grifol said after Wednesday's game. "Whether it's at the start, middle, or end. I'm not frustrated with these guys. I trust these guys."

The White Sox face the Goliath of baseball this upcoming weekend, the Tampa Bay Rays, who make the task of snagging a series win, or consecutive wins, more improbable.

The Rays have the best win percentage in baseball (.842) by a landslide. Their 13-game win streak to begin the season tied an MLB record for the most wins a club has notched to open the season. They currently stand 16-3.

They have, indubitably, the best offense in baseball. They lead the majors in runs, home runs, RBIs and team batting average. That's all coming from the fifth-most at-bats, too.

Flip the page to the pitching side, and it gets even more daunting. They have the best ERA, allowed batting average and most shutouts this season. They also have the second least earned runs allowed and second-best WHIP, both second to the Minnesota Twins.

A rotation led by Drew Rasmussen and Shane McClanahan looks like the best in baseball, at the moment. Over the weekend, the White Sox are projected to see Calvin Faucher, then each of the aforementioned two.

The Sox, so far this season, have found themselves in an unideal position. The club has yet to click on all cylinders, seeing inconsistencies in each of the starting rotation, the offense and the bullpen.

Their most glaring drawback has been their bullpen. Through nearly 20 games, their bullpen holds a 6.68 ERA and 1.77 WHIP, good for third-worst and worst in the league, respectively.

In their defense, they have vital arms serving time on the injured list, such as Liam Hendriks, Garrett Crochet, Joe Kelly and Matt Foster. They also traded Jose Ruiz to the Arizona Diamondbacks and have made a litany of call-ups and minor-league signings to patch up the wounds.

They've also caught the same injury bug on the offensive side. Tim Anderson is nursing a sprained knee he endured during a rundown. Yoán Moncada is aiding a back injury that Pedro Grifol admitted Wednesday he will need a rehab assignment to satiate.

Speaking of third base, the White Sox have also had players step up and help them capture seven wins on the season, including Moncada's understudy.

Jake Burger is tied-sixth in the major leagues with five home runs, four of them coming in four days. A recent six-inning, no-hit start from Lucas Giolito gave life to a dugout that came back in attack mode during the second game of a twinbill with the Phillies.

All is not bad, but all is not well. And while it's early for the White Sox in the everlasting, arduous 162-game slate, they can fall off quicker than they can recoup their losses.

As it stands, the White Sox are four games out of first place in the AL Central. They hold fourth place in the division standings, besting only the likes of the Kansas City Royals. Luckily, the Twins and Guardians are barely over .500, keeping the Sox in striking distance.

The White Sox, however, need to show something of substance to prove to themselves they can pounce back in the division. Thus far, they've fallen to beatable teams, with arguably unbeatable, or highly competitive teams standing in their way.

Let's not forget, after this weekend's series against the Rays, the White Sox have them on the schedule again one series later at home – that one is a four-game homestand.

Can the White Sox make a statement with wins over MLB's best?

"They're a good team, we've faced other good teams," Mike Clevinger said of the Rays after his start on Wednesday. "Had a lot of games that we felt we could've put away but haven't put the pieces together. This is gonna be a good test."

