White Sox Win in Lance Lynn Return Despite Jake Burger Injury

Nearly 60 games into the season, Lance Lynn finally made his 2022 debut in the White Sox rotation. It’s a big boost for a team that has scuffled through the first two months of the season, and even though it wasn’t his best outing, it was effective and a great foundation to build upon. It was enough to keep the White Sox in the game and a pair of José Abreu homers, one in the first inning and one in the eighth, helped pace the offense to a 9-5 win over the Tigers.

LANCE LYNN SETTLES AFTER EARLY STRUGGLES

Lynn wasn’t particularly effective in his three rehab starts, and left Triple-A Charlotte with a 9.00 ERA. But he was healthy enough to come up to the big leagues and the White Sox welcomed him back with open arms. The struggles continued right from the jump, as Willi Castro lifted the first pitch of the game over the fence for a leadoff home run. Lynn surrendered six more hits over the first two innings, and the Tigers jumped out to an early 3-2. From there however, Lynn got in a groove and didn’t surrender any more runs. Ultimately he made it through 4.1 innings on 88 pitches, and though it’s not officially a “quality” start, it’s an encouraging step. Now the White Sox will wait to see how Lynn’s body responds before fully unleashing him.

JAKE BURGER HURT, BUT AVOIDS DISASTER

The White Sox unbelievable rash of injuries continued on Monday. One day after Michael Kopech exited his start in the first inning, Burger left the game with a bruised hand. Burger was hit in the hand by a pitch, but he swung at the ball so the at-bat continued. He was healthy enough to stay in the game at the time, and eventually grounded out. But when his spot in the order came up again, Seby Zavala hit for him. The worst of the White Sox injury luck may be turning however. Just as it’s believed Kopech avoided a major injury on Sunday, x-rays came back negative for Burger and the team said he’s day-to-day.

SMALL BALL LEADS TO BIG PLAY

In sabermetric circles, the bunt has become arguably the most unpopular play in baseball. Giving up an out to move runners over is not en vogue, but old-school managers like Tony La Russa still have their players laying down bunts with no outs in tight games to try to manufacture a key run. On Monday, a bunt ended up being one of the most pivotal plays of the game. With the Sox up 4-3, two men on, and nobody out, La Russa dialed up the bunt with Reese McGuire at the plate. McGuire did his job by getting the ball down, but Tigers reliever Andrew Chafin did not when he tried to field it. Instead of taking the easy out at first, Chafin tried to throw out Yoán Moncada at third. Problem was, Moncada had a great jump, and when rushing to make the play, Chafin threw the ball into left field. Two runs scored on the play, including the eventual game winner, and McGuire ended up on second.

