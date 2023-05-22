White Sox Will Start Jimmy Lambert With Mike Clevinger on IL

White Sox to start Jimmy Lambert in Guardians opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jimmy Lambert will start for the White Sox as they begin their three-game road series against the Guardians on Monday.

Lambert is stepping in for Mike Clevinger, who was placed on the Injured List with right wrist inflammation on Sunday. Another White Sox rotation stand-in, Davis Martin, underwent Tommy John surgery last week, ending his season.

Clevinger put together a solid May before his injury, putting up a 4.50 ERA over 18 IP with a 14/7 K/BB ratio and a .221 batting average against.

Lambert has made five starts over his four-year career. The deepest he ever made it into a game was a 5 IP performance in Sept. 2021. Lambert has pitched in 19 games this year, but hasn’t gone longer than 1.2 innings. He has a 6.23 ERA to go with a 1.788 WHIP this year.

The Guardians are expected to start Hunter Gaddis on Monday, who has a 6.86 ERA and 1.424 WHIP in five games this year.

