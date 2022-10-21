White Sox Will Not Hold SoxFest Fan Convention in 2023

White Sox will not hold SoxFest convention in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox announced Friday they will not hold their fan convention, SoxFest, in January.

"Due to several factors, SoxFest 2023 will not be held this January," a team statement reads. "We recognize our fans may be disappointed the event will not take place. Please check back throughout the 2023 baseball season for updates regarding future plans."

It marks the third straight year of no SoxFest, after the 2021 and 2022 conventions were canceled due to COVID-19 related concerns.

In 2020, the White Sox held the convention at McCormick Place for the first time.

