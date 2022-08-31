White Sox Vaughn, Sheets React to News on Tony La Russa

Vaughn, Sheets react to news on Tony La Russa originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox announced on Wednesday that manager Tony La Russa will undergo further medical testing in Arizona with personal physicians. La Russa is "out indefinitely."

Following a medical evaluation this morning, Chicago White Sox Manager Tony La Russa now is scheduled over the coming days to undergo additional testing in Arizona by his personal physicians. His absence from the club will be indefinite pending the results of these evaluations. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 31, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Bob Nightengale reported the issue is heart-related. La Russa underwent tests on Tuesday in Chicago and was notified by doctors he should miss the game. Following Tuesday's tests, he will visit the Mayo Clinic in Arizona to undergo further evaluation.

Bench coach Miguel Cairo filled in for the Sox loss against the Royals on Tuesday and will continue to hold the interim manager position until La Russa returns.

"It's unbelievably tough," Andrew Vaughn said. "I don't really have much knowledge of what's going on. I hope everything's okay. Kinda scary.

"Stuff can happen so fast. Yesterday he was fine and then, all of a sudden, something must've happened. Hopefully, he gets better."

Vaughn claimed he found out Wednesday's news on the White Sox Twitter page via their announcement of the situation. The team talked about it last night and tried to understand the situation.

"Kinda shocked all of us," Gavin Sheets said. "We don't know the full details yet. Obviously, praying for him. Hope for a speedy recovery. We found out probably an hour before the game yesterday. We're just praying for him and hope he gets back as soon as possible.

Sheets said nothing changes in terms of the White Sox approach to facing the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. The team is three-games under .500 (63-66) and six games back on the AL Central lead.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.