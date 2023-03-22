White Sox Unveil New Ballpark Food Offerings for 2023

White Sox unveil new ballpark food, drink offerings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Opening Day is right around the corner, and the White Sox are serving up some scrumptious new food and beverage items at the ballpark in 2023.

First and foremost, let's talk beer.

Guaranteed Rate Field will offer more than 75 craft beers from 50 breweries, of which more than half are headquartered in the Chicagoland area.

The six new breweries making their debut in the Leinenkugel's Craft Lodge are Funkytown Brewery, Magners Irish Cider, Obscurity Brewing, On Tour Brewing Company, Pilot Project Brewing and Voodoo Brewing Company.

Per usual, the folks at Delaware North, the official retail and concession operator of the White Sox, and Levy Restaurants have ensured that no matter what happens on the field, fans always have a reason to come to the ballpark.

New food items at the ballpark for 2023! 🤤 pic.twitter.com/IlfnxFIUgH — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) March 22, 2023

Here are some of the new food and beverage options you'll find at the stadium this season, along with some unsolicited commentary from our social media manager who attended Wednesday's food and beverage media preview.



100 and 500 level concourses

Belgian Banger

Half-pound spicy Polish sausage on a Bavarian pretzel bun, completed with sweet orange caramelized onions, red cabbage slaw and topped with crispy chopped bacon bits (Delaware North).

Where: Blue Moon Balcony

The Champagne of Dogs

A half-pound Vienna Beef footlong Frank, served on a brioche bun and topped with champagne Vidalia relish and habanero mustard (Delaware North).

Where: Miller High Life Sky Lounge

Review: An elevated classic. A very, very good hot dog.

Classic Cheesesteak

Thinly sliced steak, melted cheddar cheese sauce, golden brown grilled onions and savory peppers, pilled high on a fresh hoagie roll (Delaware North).

Where: Portable Sections 125 and 534

Elote Corndog

A classic ballpark corndog smothered in creamy queso fresco and topped with fresh jalapeños, grilled corn, cilantro and cotija cheese (Delaware North).

Where: Sections 140 and 544

Review: I didn't want to like this, but I did. A lot. Anything that involves corn, this organization excels at.

Gonzo Garbanzo Sandwich *Vegan

Seasoned chickpeas, red pepper hummus, avocado, arugula and a beefsteak tomato slice make up this deliciously hearty sandwich, served on wheatberry bread (Delaware North).

Where: Section 107 Carvery

Hatch Green Chile Mac

Vegetarian macaroni and cheese with flame-roasted hatch chiles and tomatillo (Delaware North).

Where: Sections 123 and 527

Hot Honey Chicken Loaded Fries

Bite-sized popcorn chicken tossed in the sweet heat of hot honey BBQ sauce, served on a bed of fries (Delaware North).

Where: Sections 110 and 524

Steak Chimichurri Sandwich

Seared ribeye steak with homemade chimichurri sauce drizzled overtop a fresh hoagie roll (Delaware North).

Where: Portable Sections 125 and 534

Club Level

Greek Fries

Loaded fries with tender gyro meat, ripe tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini and a creamy feta sauce (Levy Restaurants).

Crispy Chicken Bao

Fried chicken thighs served on a steamed bao bun paired with arugula, cucumber, carrot slow and topped off with spicy Thai chili sauce (Levy Restaurants).

Suites

Pan-Seared Pierogis

Potato and cheese pierogis served with caramelized onions, charred Polish sausage and fresh chive sour cream (Levy Restaurants).

Review: Immaculate. This dish encapsulates the White Sox' reputation for having some of the best stadium food in the country.

Pineapple Cucumber Chamoy Skewers

Freshly cut pineapple and cucumbers served with tajin, house made chamoy, coconut flakes and lime wedges (Levy Restaurants).

Review: Good on its own, but if I were you, I would dunk one of these bad boys in a tequila-based beverage.

Colossal Potato Wedges

Crispy loaded baked potato wedges served with an assortment of dipping sauces (Levy Restaurants).

Review: It's an enormous fried potato. Is it genius? No. Did I have a delightful time consuming it? Obviously.

Pan-seared Shrimp Cakes

Served with chipotle aioli jicama slaw and served on a mini brioche bun (Levy Restaurants).

The Authentic

Features turkey, ham, cheddar and Swiss cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and Louie dressing and served on a wheat baguette (Levy Restaurants).

Huntington Bank Stadium Club

Rib Tips

Slow-smoked rib tips, covered in Hog Wild BBQ sauce and served with fresh coleslaw and a cornbread muffin (Levy Restaurants).

Mangonada

A mango sorbet incorporating fresh mangos, chamoy and fiery chili powder (Levy Restaurants).

