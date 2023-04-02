White Sox Trends After MLB Season Opening Series Against Astros

3 big trends from first White Sox series of the season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With a 6-3 win on Sunday, the White Sox managed to split their first series of the season against the defending champion Astros. Unsurprisingly, those four games featured a handful of encouraging signs for the South Siders, and a few things that they’ll hope to improve upon in their second series. Up next, the White Sox home opener against the Giants on Monday.

STARTERS, RELIEVERS SPLIT

Coming into the year, the White Sox rotation looked like one of its biggest strengths. That’s exactly how things played out over the first four games. Dylan Cease was essentially untouchable as the team’s Opening Day starter, Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito each followed with solid performances, and Mike Clevinger finished the weekend with five scoreless innings. That gave the starters a spectacular 2.05 ERA over the course of the series, with an equally impressive 30K/8BB ratio. Things were not so good for the relievers. There were struggles throughout the bullpen, and the unit carried an ugly 8.25 ERA with an erratic 11K/10BB ratio. With that disparity, either the relievers are going to need to pick it up quickly, or the starters are going to need to pitch deeper into games.

RISP-Y BUSINESS

The 2022 White Sox ranked second in baseball with 1,435 hits, but 19th with only 686 runs. That was in large part due to a .269 team batting average with runners in scoring position, and an even worse .223 average with the bases loaded. So far, it’s been the same problem for the White Sox offense. The White Sox are once again doing a great job of getting players on base with a league-leading 45 hits at the time that their game on Sunday finished. But they struggled bringing those guys home and ranked ninth with 16 runs. Again, the problem was hitting with RISP. The White Sox went 11-47 in those scenarios, which translated to a paltry .234 average, and resulted in a whopping 42 men left on base.

The worst moment was Sunday, when the White Sox had the bases loaded and nobody out in the second inning. Oscar Colás struck out on three pitches, Elvis Andrus struck out after him, then Tim Anderson grounded out weakly to end the inning.

COLÁS POPS

Colás has certainly had some growing painsー like the aforementioned three-pitch strikeout with the bases loadedー but for the most part he’s made the most of his opportunity to play in the majors. Colás immediately showed the lights aren’t too bright for him in the bigs by collecting a hit in his first MLB at-bat. He finished the weekend with his first RBI on a double rocketed down the line. With one series in the books, Colás ranks fourth on the team in average (.385) and OBP (.429) and fifth in slugging (.462). On Sunday, he flashed the leather too, with a play that kept the White Sox in front of the Astros.

Oscar Colas makes a beautiful catch to save a couple of runs! pic.twitter.com/ffhwii5wpP — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 2, 2023

