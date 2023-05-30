White Sox Trade Jake Marisnick to Tigers for Cash Considerations

Sox trade Jake Marisnick to Tigers for cash considerations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox have traded outfielder Jake Marisnick to the Detroit Tigers in exchange for cash considerations, the Tigers announced on Tuesday.

The Tigers have acquired OF Jake Marisnick from the White Sox in exchange for cash considerations. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) May 30, 2023

The move comes shortly after Marisnick, 32, was designated for assignment by the White Sox, leading to the veteran accepting an outright assignment to AAA Charlotte.

Due to no longer being on the 40-man roster, there is no corresponding roster move from the White Sox.

Marisnick had appeared in nine games with the big-league White Sox in 2023, marking the 11th consecutive MLB season Marisnick has played in.

Making just two plate appearances in his South Side cameo, Marisnick's role on big-league clubs has primarily been limited to defensive outfield depth in recent years, a calling card that has continued to deliver MLB opportunities.

In 11 seasons, Marisnick has recorded 9.1 defensive wins above replacement, according to Baseball Reference.

Initially drafted in 2009 by the Toronto Blue Jays, Marisnick was part of a blockbuster deal after the 2012 season that sent himself, Anthony DeSclafani, Jeff Mathis and several other players to the Miami Marlins in exchange for Emilio Bonifacio, Jose Reyes, John Buck, Josh Johnson and White Sox legend Mark Buehrle.

Marisnick debuted with the Marlins in 2013 before being shipped off to the Houston Astros at the 2014 trade deadline, where he would spend the bulk of his major league career.

The outfielder's finest offensive season came in 2017, when he posted a 119 OPS+ with 16 home runs and a .815 OPS across 106 games.

While the Astros went on to win the World Series in 2017, Marisnick did not appear in the postseason due to a fractured right thumb.

After over five seasons with the Astros, Marisnick was traded to the New York Mets prior to the 2020 season, beginning a journeyman stage of his career that has seen him play for five clubs over the past four seasons.

Marisnick played 65 games with the Cubs in 2021, with 14 of his 29 hits going for extra bases before being traded to the San Diego Padres where he finished the season.

Last season, Marisnick appeared in 31 games for the Pittsburgh Pirates, going 18-for-77 with eight extra-base hits.

