White Sox Tony La Russa: ‘There's Nothing Wrong With the Guts on This Team'

La Russa: 'There's nothing wrong with the guts on this team' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox have faced some tough criticism in recent over their energy in the clubhouse and performance on the field.

But, manager Tony La Russa doesn't think the energy is a problem.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"There's nothing wrong with the guts of this team," La Russa said after the Sox' 2-1 victory over the Guardians last night. "There's nothing wrong with the chemistry. It's outstanding. If we can just keep improving the way we play the game, we'll get to a plus-winning team and in contention."

The club has started to get their act together now that they've put together a two game win-streak.

They won the second game of a double header with the Guardians on Tuesday after a spectacular pitching outing from Dylan Cease, who was snubbed of being name an all-star. Plus, the offense put up seven runs behind Luis Robert's three-hit, three RBI game.

On Wednesday, in the series finale against the Guardians, the pitching staff was incredible. Lucas Giolito allowed one run through 6.1 innings. After Gio's start, Reynaldo Lopez, Kendall Graveman and Liam Hendriks cleaned up the rest of the game to win 2-1.

Hendriks earned his 18th save of the season, moving him up to the top-10 list for most saves in White Sox history with 57. Robert recorded his second-straight three-hit game too.

The White Sox take on another AL Central opponent against the Minnesota Twins starting Thursday. Johnny Cueto is scheduled to start on the mound.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.