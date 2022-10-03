White Sox' Tony La Russa: ‘Our Record Is Proof I Didn't Do My Job'

Tony La Russa: 'Our record is proof I didn't do my job' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Amidst Tony La Russa's announcement he will step down as the White Sox manager on Monday, he took the blame for the team's record this season.

"I was hired to provide positive difference-making leadership and support. Our record this year is proof I did not do my job," La Russa said on Monday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After a second-straight playoff berth in La Russa's first season in 2021, the White Sox expected to at least make the playoffs again. They kept the core players on the roster and believed they possessed the ability to make a deep playoff run.

Unfortunately, the White Sox fell short of their goals for the season. They failed to defend their AL Central title from the 2021 season and were eliminated from playoff contention. As of this writing, the team has a 79-80 record.

RELATED: Tony La Russa steps down due to health reasons

For most of the season, the team's performance was atypical of their winning ways.

Specifically, the offense faltered at their usual productive strategy -- the long ball. Despite recording to second most hits in MLB to date of this writing (1,414) they rank 22nd in home runs (145) and subsequently 18th in runs (67). In 2021, the team recorded the seventh-most runs in the league.

Defensively, the starters took a step back too. Underwhelming outings from Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn and struggles from Michael Kopech to adapt to a starter role contributed to the team's struggles. The team landed 16th in MLB for team ERA and allowed the 11th most runs this season.

Outside the specifics of their stats, the team's record tells the story of the season. There were runs of success and hopes of making the playoffs, but the White Sox failed to execute.

"Our team's record this season is a final reality. We are our record. And it's an unacceptable disappointment," La Russa said. "There are some pluses, no doubt, but too many minuses. In the major leagues, you either do or you don't. Explanations come across as excuses. Respect and trust demand accountability. And I have lived faithfully with that during my major career.

"I understand the ultimate responsibility for each minus this season belongs to the manager. That's accurate because always something else you could do."

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.