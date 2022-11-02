White Sox to Name Ex-Blue Jays Manager Charlie Montoyo Bench Coach

Report: Sox to hire ex-Jays manager Montoyo as bench coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As new White Sox skipper Pedro Grifol embarks on his first season managing in the big leagues, he'll have an experienced voice next to him in the dugout.

The White Sox are set to hire former Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo as bench coach, the Chicago Sun-Times' Daryl Van Schouwen reported.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Former Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo joining White Sox staff as bench coach https://t.co/7oOU5NHWTl — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) November 2, 2022

Montoyo managed the Blue Jays from 2019-22 before being fired this past July during a rough stretch in Toronto.

He led the Blue Jays to a 91-win 2021 season and holds a 236-236 career record.

RELATED: White Sox’ Grifol hire snaps decades-long managerial trend

He previously had an extended run with the Rays after joining the organization in 1996. Montoyo managed at every minor league level for Tampa Bay and spent 2015-18 on the big-league staff as third base coach and bench coach.

It's unclear whether former bench coach Miguel Cairo, who was acting manager the last month of 2022 during Tony La Russa's health-related absence, will be back in any capacity in 2023. The Sox have not made any announcements.

Pitching coach Ethan Katz is expected to return.

"We’ll ultimately make decisions on the coaches with the new manager," said general manager Rick Hahn of the coaching staff last month after La Russa stepped down.

"We certainly have some talented coaches on our staff. When the time comes to discuss staffing with the new manager and get his input at that time, we are going to have opinions on how guys fit.

"We expect the new hire to have his own opinions as well and own desire for what they're looking for in a coaching staff and that's going to be weighted accordingly when the time comes."

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.