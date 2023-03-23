White Sox' Tim Anderson Talks Playing in WBC, Moving to Second Base

Tim Anderson talks playing in WBC, moving to second base originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tim Anderson recapped his "cool experience" playing for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic (WBC) when he returned to Camelback Ranch in Arizona with the White Sox.

"It was a lot of energy. No, it was crazy. The energy was crazy. You know, just a cool experience for sure," Anderson said.

Anderson, along with his White Sox teammates Lance Lynn and Kendall Graveman, played for their country in the WBC, the Olympics of baseball. Unfortunately, as Team USA did in 2017, they did not come out on top. They lost to Team Japan, led by Shohei Ohtani, on Tuesday night, 3-2.

The second-place finish, however, didn't take away from Anderson's experience in the tournament.

"Definitely enjoying the moment. I was having fun. Had some good at-bats, played some good defense. Definitely enjoyed myself being among some of the guys that (are) at the top of the list in baseball," Anderson said.

Anderson told the media he was approached with the idea of playing in the WBC in Los Angeles while he and Liam Hendriks were participating in the All-Star game this past season.

Don't be mistaken, joining the talent-filled USA roster doesn't guarantee playing time. USA's manager, Mark DeRosa, approached Anderson to play second base, contrary to his native shortstop, to stay in the lineup. Trea Turner, who hit a WBC record five home runs during the tournament, earned his post at shortstop.

"I kinda knew going into it he wanted me to play (second base)," Anderson said. "At first, I wasn't open, but I wanted my bat to be in the lineup, so I wanted to play. Moving over to second, it wasn't easy but it definitely worked out."

It did work out. Anderson "caught the eyes of his teammates," according to DeRosa in an interview with The Athletic. They admired his gritty and determined attitude.

He slashed .333/.381/.500 from the plate, raking in six hits in 18 at-bats. Anderson added five RBIs and three runs of his own to his tournament stat sheet while making plays in the middle infield with Turner.

When asked about playing second base in the future, Anderson responded more open-mindedly.

"We'll keep playing our time at short until we see what happens. But right now our main focus is getting back over at short, see where that leads me in the next few years. I'll still be open to second, but once I'm done with short. We'll see how it goes," Anderson said.

It's safe to say Anderson will enjoy shifting back to shortstop with the White Sox.

Would Anderson do it again if invited back to the WBC?

"Definitely."

