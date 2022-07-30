White Sox' Tim Anderson Suspended 3 Games After Contact With Umpire

Tim Anderson suspended 3 games after contact with umpire originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Major League Baseball announced White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has been suspended three games and received an undisclosed fine for making contact with home plate umpire Nick Mahrley on Friday.

Anderson has elected to appeal the suspension. He's in Saturday's starting lineup against the A's.

Anderson was ejected after arguing a strike call in the seventh inning Friday against Oakland. He then stepped toward Mahrley, and the brim of his helmet made contact with Mahrley's hat.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa was also ejected after the incident.

Anderson was fined and suspended three games last September after making contact with an umpire in a game against the Tigers.

The suspension was reduced to two games after an appeal, and Anderson served it the first two games of the 2022 season.

