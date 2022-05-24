White Sox' Tim Anderson Relishes Shutting Up Yankee Fans With HR

Anderson relished shutting up Yankee fans with home run originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tim Anderson heard the boos. He heard the chants of "Jackie" (Robinson) ring through Yankee Stadium, a reference to New York infielder Josh Donaldson calling Anderson that name during a Saturday game in the Bronx.

"Yeah, that was cool," Anderson said ahead of Tuesday's home matchup with the Boston Red Sox. "That didn't do nothing but motivate me a little bit more."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

What did that motivation lead to?

A grand silencer, in the form of three-run home run in the eighth inning of a game the White Sox went on to win 5-0.

"It was pretty dope, you know? For me to shut 'em up," Anderson said ahead of Tuesday's home matchup with the Boston Red Sox. "It was a great moment for sure."

Don't sleep on Tim Anderson. pic.twitter.com/gaNGRaK1aZ — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 23, 2022

That it was — although it didn't surprise manager Tony La Russa.

"If you’re looking for the latest example of how special he is just look at that," La Russa said of how Anderson handled the incident as a whole. "If that’s the first time you’ve been able to see how special he is, then you haven’t been paying attention."

The White Sox now are ready to move past the Donaldson incident, which culminated in a one-game suspension that the Yankees third baseman is appealing.

But Anderson hopes that it can spark his club, which enters the Red Sox series just 21-20.

"Yeah, I hope so," he said when asked if the game can serve as a galvanizing force. "Hopefully we can keep the good energy going and try to stay positive and be great teammates — and most importantly have fun."

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.