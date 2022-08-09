White Sox Tim Anderson Out 4-6 Weeks With Hand Injury

Report: Tim Anderson out 4-6 weeks with hand injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will serve 4-6 weeks on the injured list with a torn ligament in his hand. Surgery is a possibility, according to Russell Dorsey of Bally Sports.

Anderson injured his hand on a check swing two days ago.

Four weeks from this writing leaves him in the first week of September in a series against the Mariners. Six weeks from this time leaves him with 15 games left in the regular season at the beginning of a series against the Cleveland Guardians.

An elected AL All-Star this season, Anderson leads the clubhouse in batting average and ranks second in hits. He's slashing .301/.339/.395 this season. In 79 games, he has six home runs and 25 RBIs and 100 hits.

The injury bug is making its way back around the clubhouse after the squad returned its first full lineup of the year last week. It's taken hold of Yasmani Grandal (hamstring), Eloy Jiménez (hamstring), Yoán Moncada (oblique, hamstring) and recently with Luis Robert returning from "blurry vision" and "lightheadedness."

In place for Anderson, A.J Pollock is a potential lead-off batter. He's played the most games of his career (254) batting in the first position. In those games, he's slashed .292/.350./.481 with 25 home runs and 91 career RBIs.

As for the field, it will likely be a trade off between Leury Garcia and a possible recall of Danny Mendick from Triple-A Charlotte. Mendick played in place of Anderson when he suffered a groin injury earlier this season.

The Sox are currently two games above .500 (55-53) and sit third place in the AL Central. The club is two games behind the division-leading Minnesota Twins.

The team plays a double header against the Kansas City Royals on Monday. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. for game two.

