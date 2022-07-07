White Sox' Tim Anderson Leading 2022 MLB All-Star Vote at SS

Why Tim Anderson feels blessed to lead ASG vote originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With just one day left to vote, White Sox star shortstop Tim Anderson is closing in on being named a starter in the All-Star Game for the first time in his career. Per MLB’s latest update, Anderson leads Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette with 55% of the vote. That’s a bump from Wednesday’s update, when Anderson held 54% of the vote.

“Definitely a blessing,” Anderson said of the chance to be voted an All-Star Game starter. “It’s a grind and just to see, from the time I jumped into this organization to where I’m at now, it’s been nothing but great. I’m thankful I’ve been blessed to be in this position, and to be leading, starting, is definitely, it’s cool. Pretty cool. I’m pretty sure there’s a lot of people that would want to be in that position, and for it to be me, I don’t take any of that for granted. I’ll always be thankful, and I definitely appreciate the moment, if it does happen.”

Anderson was an All-Star for the first time last season. He was named a replacement after Carlos Correa opted out. But Anderson didn’t play much in the game, and was the only American League player without a plate appearance.

Anderson has remained one of the game’s most consistent hitters this season. He’s slashing .314/.354/.425 with five homers and 20 RBI out of the leadoff spot, in 54 games. Anderson is also 10-10 in stolen bases this season. If Anderson had enough plate appearances to qualify for the MLB leaderboards, his .314 average would be tied for 10th-best in the AL with Xander Bogaerts.

All-Star voting ends at 1 p.m. on Friday, and starters will be announced at 6 p.m. that night.

