White Sox' Tim Anderson Going on Injured List in ‘Devastating' Blow

Anderson headed to IL in ‘devastating’ blow to White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Even on a day the White Sox walked off the Cubs, they still lost big.

Just how big will depend on the severity of star shortstop Tim Anderson’s groin injury.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anderson will go on the injured list with the right groin strain he sustained Sunday vs. the Cubs, manager Tony La Russa said.

The Sox will have a more specific assessment on Anderson after reevaluating him Monday. The injury occurred when he ranged up the middle for a grounder and threw out Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins in the fifth inning.

Anderson went down and appeared in visible pain before being helped off by two trainers.

“He made that spin, not sure exactly if he got his spike stuck or something,” La Russa said. “That’s typical, he goes on the IL making a great play at the time we needed it.”

The White Sox have hovered around .500 all season while playing without many key contributors due to a laundry list of injuries. They only got back to .500 with Sunday's win.

With how they have struggled to live up to preseason expectations, losing Anderson for an extended stretch is a massive blow.

"It's devastating,” White Sox third baseman Jake Burger said of losing Anderson. “We were all around him [when he went down] You saw all nine guys out there around him.

“It's tough. He's such a leader and such an impactful person in this clubhouse that it will be tough. But he'll always be with us no matter what it is."

Anderson has been one of the few reliable hitters this season for an inconsistent White Sox offense. But even more so, he’s been one of the top hitters in baseball this season.

Through Sunday, he’s hitting .356/.393/.503 with five home runs and 19 RBIs in 40 games.

The White Sox already were without Eloy Jiménez and Luis Robert Sunday, and Yoán Moncada was out of the starting lineup Sunday with quad soreness, though he pinch-hit.

Jiménez started his rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte Saturday but left the game after one plate appearance with right leg soreness. He’s recovering from surgery to repair a torn hamstring tendon behind his right knee.

Robert landed on the COVID-19-related IL this week and could return for the Sox’ upcoming Toronto series. He was “much improved” Sunday, La Russa said.

“And if we get the go ahead, it’s likely that he would be OK to make the trip to Toronto with us,” La Russa said of Robert.

“He’s made that much of an improvement. And he feels a lot better, a little tired when he does some work. So, it would be good to see him.

Although Robert has been working out in his time away, the Sox are being patient and aren't rushing him back.

But they desperately need him back in the lineup, and Jiménez, and any other reinforcements, now more than ever.

“This guy is as good as anybody in the game at that position in all regards and his influence, all the intangibles he brings in that clubhouse,” La Russa said of Anderson.

“We're not nearly as good without him, but we're going to have to be good enough to win. He's a great player, legitimately a great player. But I think maybe we'll get Robert back sometime soon.

“The games count and we'll figure out a way.”

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.