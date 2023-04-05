White Sox' Tim Anderson Ejected From Wednesday Game Versus Giants

By Ryan Taylor

Tim Anderson was ejected from Wednesday's White Sox game against the San Francisco Giants in the third inning. 

Anderson seemingly tried to call a timeout during an at-bat but the umpire did not grant it. Instead, he rang up Anderson for a strikeout from the proceeding pitch. Anderson was rightfully upset about the call and exchanged words with the umpire. The home plate umpire then proceeded to eject Anderson from the game. 

Anderson and the White Sox were unhappy and confused as they stood in the dugout. Pedro Grifol tried to gain clarity on the situation and did so without receiving an ejection of his own. 

After Anderson left the game, Hanser Alberto replaced Elvis Andrus at second base and Andrus moved to cover Anderson's spot at shortstop. 

The ejection served as Anderson's eighth career departure and his first of the 2023 season. He's been vital to the White Sox' batting order and infield. He quickly recorded seven hits to start the season, hitting .318 from the plate. 

