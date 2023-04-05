White Sox' Tim Anderson Ejected From Wednesday Game Versus Giants

Tim Anderson ejected from Wednesday's game versus Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tim Anderson was ejected from Wednesday's White Sox game against the San Francisco Giants in the third inning.

Anderson seemingly tried to call a timeout during an at-bat but the umpire did not grant it. Instead, he rang up Anderson for a strikeout from the proceeding pitch. Anderson was rightfully upset about the call and exchanged words with the umpire. The home plate umpire then proceeded to eject Anderson from the game.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Anderson and the White Sox were unhappy and confused as they stood in the dugout. Pedro Grifol tried to gain clarity on the situation and did so without receiving an ejection of his own.

Tim Anderson was NOT HAPPY the umpire didn't grant him a timeout 😬 pic.twitter.com/eh9LZz2u8H — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 5, 2023

After Anderson left the game, Hanser Alberto replaced Elvis Andrus at second base and Andrus moved to cover Anderson's spot at shortstop.

The ejection served as Anderson's eighth career departure and his first of the 2023 season. He's been vital to the White Sox' batting order and infield. He quickly recorded seven hits to start the season, hitting .318 from the plate.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.