White Sox' Tim Anderson Calls WBC Championship His ‘World Series at the Moment'

Tim Anderson is geared up for Tuesday night's World Baseball Classic championship against Japan.

"This is kind of my World Series at the moment," Anderson told USA Today's Bob Nightengale ahead of the game.

Chicago White Sox IF Tim Anderson on playing in tonight’s WBC final:

‘This is kind of my World Series at the moment.’ — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 21, 2023

Team USA has made it through the gauntlet. They defeated Venezuela, 9-7, on the back of Lance Lynn from his four-inning start. He allowed just four hits and two runs in that game last Saturday.

In the semifinal, the USA routed Cuba, 14-2. On Tuesday night, the USA will take on Team Japan, who walked off their semifinal matchup against Team Mexico. They're led by two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani.

The White Sox are highly represented in Team USA's game. They have Lynn, who pitched in the quarterfinal and will not see action Tuesday night despite wanting to close in the championship, according to White Sox manager Pedro Grifol. Tim Anderson has impressed the likes of his American teammates. He's slashing .313/.368/.500 in the tournament with five hits and five RBIs. And Kendall Graveman, who's pitched 1.1 innings and allowed one hit.

The detachment of multiple White Sox players who competed in the WBC is coming to an end. Once Team USA finishes its competition against Team Japan, the White Sox competitors will return to Arizona with the team.

