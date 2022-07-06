White Sox Third Baseman Jake Burger Lands on 10-Day Injured List With Bruised Hand

Burger hits 10-day injured list with bruised right hand originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In a flurry of roster moves made before Wednesday's series finale versus the Minnesota Twins, Chicago White Sox third baseman Jake Burger landed on the 10-day IL.

Burger is listed on the injury list with a bone bruise in his right hand, according to the team.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The third baseman went on IL alongside Vince Velasquez (blister on right index finger) who will serve time on the 15-day injured list.

The White Sox also reinstated Eloy Jimenez into the lineup today, recalled right-hander Jimmy Lambert and placed Danny Mendick (season-ending ACL tear) on the 60-day injured list.

This season, Burger has seen 168 at-bats and is slashing .250/.302/.458 with eight home runs and 26 RBIs. He played second base last night at the end of the Sox' loss to the Twins, 8-2.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.