White Sox' struggles continue with Blue Jays sweep originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox couldn't get on the same page during Thursday's 8-3 loss to the Blue Jays, a defeat that clinched a series sweep in Toronto.

First, the offense sputtered. After loading the bases against Alek Manoah in the first inning but failing to score, White Sox batters succumbed 16 consecutive times between the last out of the first (a Yasmani Grandal strikeout to strand three baserunners) and sixth innings.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

All the while Johnny Cueto battled, allowing two runs (one earned) through five frames before a two-run home run by Teoscar Hernández blew the contest open in the sixth.

The bats eventually broke through against Manoah, scoring three runs in the eighth inning by way of a gap-splitting Luis Robert double and Yoán Moncada RBI single, drawing the visitors within 4-3 and setting up a potentially thrilling finish.

Signs of life! Robert clears the gap ✅ pic.twitter.com/AX7j3PtFp7 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 2, 2022

But just when the offense showed signs of life, the bullpen gave out. Reynaldo López allowed the Blue Jays' first four batters of the bottom of the eighth to reach — on a double, walk, double and hit-batsman — and ceded the mound to Aaron Bummer having let in a run and loaded the bases with nobody out.

Bummer briefly staunched the bleeding by retiring the next two Toronto batters in short order. But singles by Santiago Espinal (off Bummer) and Bo Bichette (off Jimmy Lambert) ensured the Blue Jays a five-run victory.

The loss dropped the White Sox to 23-26 on the season and decreased their run differential to -55, second-lowest in the American League. Worse, another grueling road series against the Tampa Bay Rays looms directly on the horizon. Then, back home for the Dodgers.

At the beginning of the season, these teams would have been viewed as measuring sticks for the White Sox in the context of deep October aspirations. Now, the battered White Sox can only hope to keep their heads above water during the stretch ahead.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.