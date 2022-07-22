White Sox Stopped Recruiting Colson Montgomery Before Drafting Him

White Sox stopped recruiting Colson Montgomery before draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Colson Montgomery is definitely a part of the future for the White Sox.

The 6-foot-4, 20 year old, multi-sport, Indiana native continues to progress nicely in the minor leagues this season. The Sox believe he's on a fast track to moving up to the majors.

“Did it surprise me?” White Sox director of amateur scouting Mike Shirley said on 670 the Score on Thursday. “I mean, the expectations with Colson, I love the kid. I’m probably his biggest fan. The first time I saw Colson play, he was a freshman in high school playing in the state championship game. People were already starting to talk to me about this kid, so I finally said, ‘I need to go see what this story is about.’ Because I was tired of hearing about a kid who was like ghost. So I had to go see what the ghost was about. You walk into the state championship game and you see the frame, you see the swing and I’m like, ‘Oh, wow, that’s different.’ So just to watch him unlock this career and then get to meet the kid and know what he’s about as a human being, how his mom and dad raised him. He’s always been a star. He was such a big-time basketball star down in Indiana. He’s managed what it’s like to have a lot of expectations on his shoulders already. It’s nothing new for him.”

Speaking of Montgomery's basketball career in Indiana, Shirley admitted before this season's draft that he stopped scouting him for a while because he was under the impression Montgomery was going to select basketball.

"And heading into, like, Colson's off season, I was kind of done with Colson because all the people around him were telling me, 'Hey, Mike, he's going to go play basketball.' And then something changed. And when we put our foot on the gas pedal and went back to work on him because of the fact that he was swinging towards baseball. You knew the makeup was right. Now the talent. Perfect. Let's pick that guy."

Montgomery turned out to be the White Sox' first-round pick in the 2021 draft. The pick not only demonstrated the Sox' determination to get him, but also proved the Sox aren't afraid to select prospects coming straight out of high school.

They did the same thing in the 2022 draft, selecting 6-foot-9 pitcher Noah Schultz out of Oswego East high school with their first-round pick.

As far as Montgomery's trajectory so far, he's gone from Low-A to High-A in his first season with his eyes set on moving up again next year. This season, in 18 games with High-A, he's recorded 21 hits, 14 runs, four home runs and 9 RBIs on his way to slashing .323/.438/.539.

The only thing that needs to get better for Montgomery from a numbers perspective is his fielding. His 93.1 percent fielding percentage won't hold up in the big leagues, likely not even in Triple-A. Montgomery is a short-stop and while the organization has tossed the idea of third base around, he feels most comfortable at short.

Nevertheless, the Sox' farm system is slowly getting better, which will be crucial as the current core gets older.

"We really liked Colson last year,” Shirley said. “To be honest with you, I thought the White Sox did a great job with him because I just felt like we valued him that much. We were thankful to get him. He was our guy all along, and we’re just so happy for what Colson is doing. I think that’s going to continue. He’s just got a lot of talent, and the makeup is really good."

