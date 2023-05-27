White Sox still discussing timetable for Liam Hendriks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Friday, before the White Sox' win over the Detroit Tigers, Liam Hendriks threw a second live bullpen since returning from a rehab stint in the minor leagues. However, the next steps are not concrete for the star closer, according to Pedro Grifol.

"Threw the ball good yesterday. We're discussing it as an organization to see when he's gonna be activated," Grifol said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Grifol mentioned Hendriks "feels good" and his velocity ticked up from his first live bullpen.

Hendriks' return to the mound is one of the most highly anticipated storylines of the Sox season. In December, Hendriks was diagnosed with Stage 4 non-Hodgkins lymphoma cancer. He underwent four treatments between December and April that helped him upgrade to a cancer-free remission stage.

The closer has kept in throwing shape since his diagnosis, throwing bullpens during spring training, completing a full rehab assignment in the minor leagues and throwing two live bullpens with the White Sox recently. His story is incredible and his return will inevitably bring a smile to White Sox fans' faces.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.