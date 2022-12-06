White Sox Starting Pitcher Dylan Cease Ditches Iconic Mustache

By Ryan Taylor

White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease ditches iconic mustache originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's a sad day for White Sox fans.

Starting pitcher Dylan Cease shaved his iconic mustache. 

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

That's right. The classic look the 26-year-old pitcher sported during the 2022 season is gone. 

Cease's facial hair sparked the organization to hold a Dylan Cease mustache night at Guaranteed Rate Field on one of the nights he pitched a home game. All around the crowd, fans wore his indelible look with fake mustaches. 

Local

skokie 37 mins ago

Expansive Redevelopment Plan at Westfield Old Orchard Mall Unveiled

Kanye West 47 mins ago

Online Petition Calls for School of the Art Institute of Chicago to Rescind Ye's Honorary Degree

Hopefully, the Cy Young runner-up decides to regrow the look in hopes of repeating a season similar to that of the one he had during 2022 on the mound. 

Cease pitched a career-high 184 innings through 32 starts, recording a 2.20 ERA and 227 strikeouts. He finished second in the AL Cy Young voting and earned second-team All-MLB team honors

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us