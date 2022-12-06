White Sox Starting Pitcher Dylan Cease Ditches Iconic Mustache

White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease ditches iconic mustache originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's a sad day for White Sox fans.

Starting pitcher Dylan Cease shaved his iconic mustache.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Look at this distinguished gentleman. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/efFBs8IIjv — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) December 6, 2022

That's right. The classic look the 26-year-old pitcher sported during the 2022 season is gone.

Cease's facial hair sparked the organization to hold a Dylan Cease mustache night at Guaranteed Rate Field on one of the nights he pitched a home game. All around the crowd, fans wore his indelible look with fake mustaches.

Hopefully, the Cy Young runner-up decides to regrow the look in hopes of repeating a season similar to that of the one he had during 2022 on the mound.

Cease pitched a career-high 184 innings through 32 starts, recording a 2.20 ERA and 227 strikeouts. He finished second in the AL Cy Young voting and earned second-team All-MLB team honors.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.