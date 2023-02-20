White Sox Sign Free Agent Elvis Andrus to One-Year Deal

White Sox make Elvis Andrus signing official originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s official. The White Sox announced on Monday that they agreed to a new one-year, $3 million deal with Elvis Andrus. The news comes on the first day that position players report to spring training, and has big implications for the starting second base competition.

The White Sox initially signed Andrus in August 2022, after he was waived by the A’s. He played 43 games for the Sox, after Anderson was lost for the year with a hand injury. Andrus batted .271/.309/.464 with nine homers, 28 RBI and 11 stolen bases over the White Sox stretch run. He was reliable in the field, and only committed one error. But Anderson is back and healthy, so he’ll hold down the everyday starting shortstop job. That has many expecting Andrus to compete at second base this spring, even though he’s never played there over his 14-season career.

Before the Andrus signing, the key figures in the second base competition were expected to be Romy Gonzalez, Leury Garcia and Lenyn Sosa. Last season, second base was a sore spot in the White Sox lineup. As a unit, White Sox second basemen only hit .238/.278/.351 with 12 homers and 48 RBI in 2022.

