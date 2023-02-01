White Sox Sign Free Agent 2B Nate Mondou to Minor League Deal

White Sox sign second baseman Nate Mondou originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox signed second baseman Nate Mondou on Monday, but it’s unclear whether or not Mondou will fit into the team’s big-league plans this season. Per MLB’s transaction page for Mondou, the White Sox signed him to a minor league deal, then assigned him to Triple-A Charlotte one day later.

The A’s drafted Mondou in the 13th round of the 2016 draft and has spent the vast majority of his professional career in the minors. He spent all of 2021 and most of 2022 at Triple-A where he slashed .283/.373/.432 with 15 home runs and 113 RBI in 195 games. The A’s called him up at the tail end of 2022 and he finally made his MLB debut on Oct. 4. In his one game of big-league action Mondou went 0-2 with a walk. He never got a ball hit to him in the field to show what he could do on defense.

As things stand now, the White Sox have a wide open competition for the second base job. Romy González, Leury García and Lenyn Sosa figure to be the players who will get the longest looks at the position over Spring Training, but there’s a chance the White Sox will look to trade for a second baseman before the season begins.

Pitchers and catchers will report to White Sox Spring Training on Feb. 15. The rest of the team will report on Feb. 20.

