White Sox Sign Former Closer Alex Colomé to Minor League Deal

The White Sox signed former closer, Alex Colomé, to a minor league deal, according to Daryl Van-Schouwen. The team plans to elevate him to the major league roster on Saturday ahead of the team's second game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Alex Colome is in Charlotte, signed to minor league contract. Will be activated tomorrow. #WhiteSox — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) April 7, 2023

Colomé pitched for the White Sox as the team's closer before the days of Liam Hendriks. From 2019-20, Colomé recorded 42 saves with the White Sox, 30 of them in 2019.

In 61 innings in 2019, Colomé recorded a 2.80 ERA. In 22 innings in 2020, he held a ridiculous 0.81 ERA. He was a formidable arm out of the bullpen who will return to the team he once called home.

For the past two seasons, Colomé spent a year each with the Minnesota Twins and Colorado Rockies. In each of those stints, he allowed 30 earned runs in each season from 65 innings with the Twins and 47 innings with the Rockies.

The White Sox have had bullpen struggles through the first seven games of the season. They currently own the worst bullpen ERA in MLB, sitting at 6.34 ERA on the season.

Recently, they designated Jose Ruiz for assignment, lessening the arms in their relief group. The South Side is still without Hendriks, Garrett Crochet and Matt Foster in the pen, too.

Colomé isn't a needle-moving addition, but an intriguing signing if he can show flashes of his ways during his previous stint with the White Sox.

