White Sox Sign Elvis Andrus, Per Source, Pending Physical

Source: White Sox sign Elvis Andrus, pending physical originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The day before White Sox position players report to spring training, the team may have found its starting second baseman. A source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago that the team re-signed Elvis Andrus to a one-year deal, pending a physical. He’s widely expected to play second base, after filling in at shortstop last season.

The White Sox initially signed Andrus in August 2022, after he was waived by the A’s. He played 43 games for the Sox, after Anderson was lost for the year with a hand injury. Andrus batted .271/.309/.464 with nine homers, 28 RBI and 11 stolen bases over the White Sox stretch run. He was reliable in the field, and only committed one error.

Before the Andrus signing, the key figures in the second base competition were expected to be Romy Gonzalez, Leury Garcia and Lenyn Sosa. Last season, second base was a sore spot in the White Sox lineup. As a unit, White Sox second basemen only hit .238/.278/.351 with 12 homers and 48 RBI in 2022.

