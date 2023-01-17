White Sox Sign 7 International Players, Including Son of Former White Sox Shortstop

White Sox sign 7 international players, including Juan Uribe Jr. originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox on Monday signed seven international players, one of which comes with a familiar name.

According to a press release, the team has agreed to terms with two right-handed pitchers, two outfielders, and three infielders -- one of whom is Juan Uribe Jr., the son of two-time World Series Champion Juan Uribe Sr., who played with the Sox from 2004-2008 and was the starting shortstop for the White Sox when they won the World Series in 2005.

Uribe Jr.,16, was born in Chicago plays second base and signed a deal for $200,000, the release said.

The other infielders the team signed include shortstop D’Angelo Tejada, 17, of the Dominican Republic, and third baseman Rafael Álvarez, 17, of Cuba. According to the release, both players signed deals of $350,000 each.

One of the two pitchers the Sox signed, Luis Reyes, ranked No. 41 on the MLB.com's Top-50 International Prospects list. Reyes, 17, signed a $700,000 deal, according to the team.

The other pitcher signed is Denny Lima, 18, of the Dominican Republic, at $10,000.

The team also signed outfielders Albert Alberto, 16, of the Dominican Republic at $50,000, and Abraham Núñez,16, at $700,000. Núñez, of the Dominican Republic, is the son of former major-league outfielder Abraham Núñez, who played for the Florida Marlins from 2002-2004 the Kansas City Royals in 2004, the release says.

