White Sox Shut Down Tim Anderson for Final Week of Season

White Sox shut down Tim Anderson for final week

Tim Anderson's 2022 season is over.

Acting White Sox manager Miguel Cairo told reporters in Minnesota on Tuesday the team is shutting down Anderson, who's currently on the injured list, for the final nine games of the season.

Tim Anderson shut down for season, Cairo said. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) September 27, 2022

"I think it's the best thing for him," Cairo told reporters in Minnesota. "You don't want him to reinjure the hand. He's still doing a lot of work and treatment, but he needs to get 100 percent for next year.

"It would be different if we were in the hunt for the playoffs, of course," added Cairo of the Sox, whose elimination number for postseason contention is three entering Tuesday. "But I think it's better to be safe than sorry."

Anderson went on the IL Aug. 9 with a tear in his left middle finger that required surgery. He recently was cleared to ramp up his baseball activities, taking pregame groundballs and on-field batting practice.

Cairo was optimistic in recent weeks Anderson would be able to return before the end of the season and hopeful the All-Star shortstop would be able to play at least a few games.

“But we've got to make sure he's 100 percent,” Cairo said Friday. “You don't want to re-aggravate it. You've got to be 100 percent but of course I would like to see him lead off and be with our team and finish the season.”

Anderson hit .301/.339/.395 with six home runs this season, earning his second career All-Star nod.

He played in 79 games, missing two weeks in June with a right groin strain.

After their three-game series at the Twins, the Sox are scheduled to play three games at the Padres before returning home for three games vs. Minnesota to end the regular season.

