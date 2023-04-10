White Sox Shortstop Tim Anderson Leaves Game With Knee Soreness

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson left Monday's game in Minnesota with left knee soreness after being involved in a minor collision at third base.

Anderson went to cover third base on an apparent double-play ball in the fourth inning. Michael Taylor's groundball was fielded by third baseman Hanser Alberto, who hesitated before throwing to second for a forceout. Elvis Andrus then threw to Anderson trying to get runner Matt Wallner.

Wallner slid into Anderson's legs as he went into the base.

Anderson was down for several minutes before getting up and staying in the game. He was replaced in the next inning by Romy González. The team announced Anderson is being further evaluated.

The two-time All-Star is hitting .298 while playing in every game so far this season.

