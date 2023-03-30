White Sox Set 2023 Opening Day Roster, Per MLB.com

White Sox set Opening Day roster, per MLB.com originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It may not crack 50 degrees in Chicago, but for baseball fans things are certainly a little brighter. Opening Day is here, and with it, announcements of who will begin the year on each team’s 26-man roster. Here’s who will play on the White Sox big-league roster to start the season, per MLB.com:

STARTING PITCHERS

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Dylan Cease, Mike Clevinger, Lucas Giolito, Michael Kopech, Lance Lynn

The rotation has been set for a long time. Cease gets the Opening Day nod, with Lynn and Giolito rounding out the top three.

RELIEF PITCHERS

Aaron Bummer, Jake Diekman, Kendall Graveman, Joe Kelly, Jimmy Lambert, Reynaldo López, José Ruiz, Gregory Santos

After a rough 2021, the White Sox hope Bummer can pick up where he left off in 2022. Bummer finished last season on a run of 11 appearances without an earned run. Santos earned the last roster spot in the pen with a 1.98 ERA and 1.071 WHIP in spring training.

CATCHERS

Yasmani Grandal, Seby Zavala

When Grandal is healthy, he’s one of the best offensive catchers in the game. Zavala has pop in his bat, too.

INFIELDERS

Andrew Vaughn, Elvis Andrus, Yoán Moncada, Tim Anderson, Hanser Alberto, Romy Gonzalez, Gavin Sheets

Vaughn will be the everyday starter at first base, his natural position, for the first time in his young career. Meanwhile Andrus will be the everyday starter at second base, not his natural position, for the first time in his long career.

OUTFIELDERS

Andrew Benintendi, Luis Robert, Oscar Colás, Eloy Jiménez, Gonzalez

Colás earned a job in spring training and figures to play a lot in right field. Sheets, Gonzalez and Jiménez may platoon there, but Jiménez will be the team’s primary designated hitter.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.