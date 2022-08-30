White Sox Send Taylor Broadway to Boston to Complete Jake Diekman Trade

Sox send Taylor Broadway to Boston to complete Diekman trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox made a trade on Tuesday night.

The team announced they traded minor league pitcher Taylor Broadway to the Boston Red Sox to complete the Jake Diekman trade.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

As Jake Diekman finishes off the top of the seventh, the White Sox inform that they've sent RHP Taylor Broadway to the Red Sox as the player to be named later in that trade.



Broadway is a 25-year-old reliever who had a 4.74 ERA at Double-A, but a 33.9% strikeout rate — James Fegan (@JRFegan) August 31, 2022

The White Sox acquired Diekman in exchange for Reese McGuire and a player to be named later or cash considerations in early August. The player to be named later turned out to be Broadway.

RELATED: White Sox add bullpen help, acquire Diekman from Red Sox

Diekman was brought in to provide a left-handed option out of the bullpen.

Prior to the game against the Royals, he's made 12 appearances for the White Sox, posting a 5.40 ERA alongside an 0-2 record.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.