White Sox Send Taylor Broadway to Boston to Complete Jake Diekman Trade

Sox send Taylor Broadway to Boston to complete Diekman trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The White Sox made a trade on Tuesday night.
The team announced they traded minor league pitcher Taylor Broadway to the Boston Red Sox to complete the Jake Diekman trade.
The White Sox acquired Diekman in exchange for Reese McGuire and a player to be named later or cash considerations in early August. The player to be named later turned out to be Broadway.
Diekman was brought in to provide a left-handed option out of the bullpen.
Prior to the game against the Royals, he's made 12 appearances for the White Sox, posting a 5.40 ERA alongside an 0-2 record.
