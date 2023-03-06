White Sox Send Colson Montgomery to Minor League Camp

Montgomery heads to White Sox minor league camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Colson Montgomery, arguably the top prospect in the Chicago White Sox’ farm system, is heading to minor-league camp, the team announced this weekend.

Montgomery, taken in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft, appeared in three games for the White Sox this spring, with an RBI and two walks to his credit.

He is the top-ranked prospect in the team’s system according to MLB Pipeline, and was the No. 39 prospect in all of baseball according to Baseball America.

In 96 games last season, Montgomery had 11 home runs and 47 RBI’s while walking 54 times in stops in Class A and Class AA.

The White Sox also optioned pitcher Jonathan Stiever to Triple-A Charlotte, and reassigned pitchers Sean Burke and Matt Thompson, outfielder Luis Mieses and catcher Evan Skoug to minor-league camp.

As things stand, the White Sox have 60 players remaining on their spring training roster.

