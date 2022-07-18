White Sox' Second-Round Pick Peyton Pallette Ready to Join the Team

White Sox' second-round pick ready to join the team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox draft prospects are ready to go.

The Sox' second-round pick from the University of Arkansas, Peyton Pallette, let South side fans know he's ready to get started with his newly founded team.

Unreal experience! Thankful for the opportunity. Let’s get to work! @whitesox https://t.co/rzfkIaXrNs — Peyton Pallette (@PallettePeyton) July 18, 2022

Pallette is a high value prospect for the second-round. Originally considered a first-round pick, his draft stock dropped after he underwent Tommy John surgery and missed his junior season in college. Yet, the Sox were able to grab him late in the second round.

The right-hander stands 6-foot-1 and comes in at 180 pounds.

A native of Arkansas, he played mostly third base at Benton High School before transitioning to becoming a pitcher in college. After coming out of the bullpen his freshman season, he switched to the starting rotation his sophomore year.

That season, he made 15 appearances (11 of which were starts) logging a 1-2 record with a 4.02 ERA in 56.0 innings on the mound. He limited batters to a .237 batting average while striking out 67 batters.

Pallette follows Vanderbilt commit Noah Schultz as the second pitcher taken by the White Sox.

The White Sox director of amateur scouting, Mike Shirley, made it relatively clear the team would have their eyes on addressing their pitching needs via the draft.

“I think, you know, the pitching thing is really critical," Shirley said. "So it's something I think every major league team in every room presently is probably trying to figure out the pitching landscape, most importantly. And then you got to weigh those position players against that. So I think it's a preference may be a pitcher, but that doesn't mean that if the right position is available that we will not walk down that road.”

