White Sox Score 6th Straight Win, Knock Off Brewers in Milwaukee

The Chicago White Sox keep getting hit with injuries, and yet the South Siders continue to find ways to win as they took down their sixth victory in a row with a triumph over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

Eloy Jimenez tied the game at 2-2 in the sixth inning when he blasted a home run to center field, and Jose Abreu gave the White Sox the lead in the seventh when his RBI single drove in Danny Mendick, and the team’s bullpen did the rest as they pushed their record to 7-4 on the season.

On the same day the team was forced to put Carlos Rodon on the injured list, they are being forced to deal with more injury issues, as both Edwin Encarnacion and Nick Madrigal left the game with shoulder injuries. Both will be re-evaluated tomorrow, according to the White Sox.

Even with that bad news, the White Sox still had plenty to hang their hats on, including another strong outing from their pitching staff. Lucas Giolito gave up two earned runs and struck out nine batters in six innings of work, and Aaron Bummer and Jimmy Cordero each worked scoreless innings of relief.

The game was a scoreless affair until the bottom of the fifth inning when Ben Gamel smacked a home run to right field, scoring Logan Morrison to give the Brewers a 2-0 lead in the contest.

In the very next half inning, Jimenez did what he does best, unloading on a pitch from Brandon Woodruff and smashing it over the center field barrier to knot up the game at 2-2. The home run was Jimenez’s third of the young season.

Abreu also continued his hot hitting in the seventh inning, smacking a single to left field to drive in Mendick and to put the White Sox in front, where they would remain for the rest of the game.

The Sox were one out away from winning in the ninth inning, but even after Alex Colome put two runners on base, he managed to force Gamel to ground out to Abreu, giving Chicago yet another victory after a sluggish start to the season.

The White Sox will look to secure the series victory on Wednesday night when they face the Brewers again at Miller Park. Dallas Keuchel will toe the rubber for the South Siders, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m.