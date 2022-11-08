White Sox' Rick Hahn Not Ruling Out Oscar Colas in RF on Opening Day

Hahn not ruling out Oscar Colas in RF on Opening Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

One thing is certain when it comes to projecting the White Sox Opening Day outfield: Luis Robert in center.

As for who will flank Robert, stay tuned, and don’t rule out the top outfield prospect in the organization, Oscar Colas. General manager Rick Hahn didn’t.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily too much of an ask,” Hahn said at the GM Meetings in Las Vegas on Tuesday. “I think we’ll head to camp and see where we’re at. Obviously, there will be offseason check-ins as well and see where the progress is at.

“But he impressed us last year and is on a real good trajectory to contribute in a meaningful way as soon as next year.”

Colas, the No. 2 prospect in the organization (MLB Pipeline) is on the radar for a big-league debut next season after a stellar 2022 season in the minor leagues.

Colas ascended from High-A to Triple-A, hitting a combined .314/.371/.524 with 23 home runs and 79 RBIs in 117 games. It was his first professional season in the United States after playing five between Cuba and the minor leagues in Japan.

The 24-year-old was a highly anticipated international free agent and joined the organization in January, receiving a $2.7 million signing bonus.

Colas didn’t pitch in the minor leagues this season but was known as “Cuban Ohtani” before his time with the Sox. His workouts this offseason, as posted on his verified Instagram account, have drawn attention

“That’s the Luis Robert model,” Hahn quipped. “It worked out OK for him.”

Colas would add a lefty presence to a lineup that’s predominantly right-handed. He has a big arm, and Hahn and new manager Pedro Grifol have each said improving defensively is a priority heading into 2023.

The White Sox figure to look outside the organization for outfield help considering AJ Pollock declined his player option for 2023. But Colas has made a strong impression.

“He’s working hard. I think the acclimation period is behind him now,” Hahn said. “Now it’s just a matter of showing he’s ready and belongs in the big leagues.

“We believe in this kid. We think a lot of Oscar Colas. Don’t lose sight of that.”

Contributing: Gordon Wittenmyer

