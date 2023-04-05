White Sox' Reynaldo López Has Third Most Fastballs Thrown Without HR Since 2022

Reynaldo López has third most fastballs thrown without HR originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Reynaldo López's fastball has noticeably improved in recent history.

For López, during his season debut against the Astros, he threw seven pitches over 100 miles per hour. In 2022, he threw four total fastballs over 100 miles per hour throughout the entire season. Stretching back to 2022, he has one of the hardest pitches to hit out of the park.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Opening up the 2023 season, López has taken on part of the closer spot in place of Liam Hendriks, who is undergoing cancer treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Hendriks rang the coveted "Victory Bell" on Wednesday, signifying his final chemotherapy treatment.

MORE: LOOK: Liam Hendriks rings bell after final chemo treatment

López is doing his best to hold down the fort in the ninth inning. So far, he's done well in the rotation of closers. He recorded two saves against the Astros in the White Sox' opening series, allowing three runs in two innings, but maintaining the lead in the clutch.

He got out of a jam against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday in the seventh inning. With a 98 mph fastball strikeout to Joc Pederson, he forced the Giants to leave a bases-loaded situation empty-handed.

The White Sox are practicing a closer-by-committee structure until Hendriks can return to the hill. However, we've yet to see anyone take on the ninth besides López. By the looks of it, they will roll out a different reliever to close Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Wherever the Sox decide to pitch López, however, his fastball is one of the most reliable pitches on the team.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.