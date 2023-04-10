White Sox Reliever Joe Kelly Placed on 15-Day IL, Kenyan Middleton Called Up

Joe Kelly placed on 15-day IL, Middleton called up originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox pitching staff has taken another hit.

Reliever Joe Kelly was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to April 9, for a right groin strain he suffered on Saturday against the Pirates.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The White Sox currently have one of the worst collective ERAs in baseball, 6.80. Only two teams have a worse ERA, the Detroit Tigers at 6.84 and the Oakland Athletics at 7.54.

It's early in the season and those ERA numbers can fluctuate wildly day-in and day-out, but the season hasn't gotten off to a great start for the pitching staff.

Kelly has a 10.13 ERA after giving up three earned runs over three appearances (2.2 innings pitched). He also has three strikeouts on the season.

In a corresponding move, the White Sox selected the contract of right-hander Keynan Middleton from Class AAA Charlotte and outrighted right-hander Jonathan Stiever to Charlotte.

Middleton will wear No. 99 for the White Sox. Middleton has played in 154 games in Major League Baseball with the Los Angeles Angels (four seasons), Seattle Mariners (1 season) and Arizona Diamondbacks (1 season).

Over those six seasons, Middleton has a 4.01 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 143.2 innings pitched. He also has 13 career saves.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.