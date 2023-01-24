White Sox Release Statement on Mike Clevinger, Who Is Under Investigation for Domestic Violence

White Sox release statement on Mike Clevinger originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

New Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation for domestic violence and child abuse allegations, according to a report from The Athletic.

The Athletic's story included a statement from the White Sox:

“Major League Baseball and the Chicago White Sox take any and all allegations very seriously, and the White Sox are completely supportive of the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy shared by MLB and the MLBPA. MLB opened an investigation after learning of these allegations. The White Sox were not aware of the allegations or the investigation at the time of his signing. The White Sox will refrain from comment until MLB’s investigative process has reached its conclusion.”

Clevinger agreed to a deal with the White Sox in November of 2022, and signed Clevinger to a one-year, $12 million deal in December. The report states the White Sox were not aware of the allegations when they signed Clevinger.

The report also notes that Olivia Finestead, the mother of Clevinger’s 10-month-old child, has been in contact with individuals from MLB’s Department of Investigations since this summer about the violence.

The report details two instances of domestic violence.

First, Finestead said Clevinger choked her in June. The second incident occurred two weeks later when Clevinger and the Padres were on the road for a series against the Dodgers. Finestead said Clevinger slapped her and threw used chewing tobacco on their child in a hotel room.

“We need to fairly and thoroughly protect our client and at the same time be respectful of the White Sox and MLB,” said Clevinger’s agent, Seth Levinson in a statement provided to The Athletic. “We need time before responding.”

