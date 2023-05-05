White Sox Release Promotional Schedule of Bobbleheads, Giveaways for 2023 MLB Season

White Sox Sox release promotional scheduled for 2023 MLB season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Spring training is well underway and Opening Day is almost upon us.

And ahead of the first official baseball of the year later this month, the Chicago White Sox have released their schedule of promotions for the 2023 season. Here is everything you want to know.

Bobbleheads

We'll start with the bobbleheads, a fan favorite and collectible.

May 13: Eloy Jimenez 'Hi Mom!' Talking Bobblehead

July 8: Luis Robert Bobblehead

August 26: Dylan Cease Bobblehead

September 30: La Catrina Bobblehead

Gate Giveaways

Here are the items being given away at the gate at Guaranteed Rate Field over the course of the 2023 MLB season. It includes some of the bobbleheads, listed above.

April 3: 2023 Magnetic schedule (Opening Day)

April 15: 1993 American League West Division Champs Crewneck

April 29: White Sox Hockey Jersey

May 13: Eloy Jimenez 'Hi Mom!' Talking Bobblehead

May 14: White Sox Belt Bag

May 20: White Sox Track Jacket

June 3: White Sox Bucket Hat

June 10: White Sox Hawaiian Shirt, Southpaw Figurine

June 24: White Sox Basketball Jersey

June 25: Indiana Vaughn Bobblehead

July 8: Luis Robert Bobblehead

July 29: White Sox Hat

July 30: Baseball Card Pack, Andrew Benintendi Elf Bobblehead

August 7: Chi Skull Hat

August 12: White Sox Football Jersey

August 13: White Sox Oris Bear Mug

August 23: MLB Network Trucker Hat

August 26: Dylan Cease Bobblehead

September 2: Los White Sox Soccer Jersey

September 3: Mandalorian Bobblehead

September 16: Southside Irish Jersey

September 30: La Catrina Bobblehead

Theme Days/Nights and Multicultural Celebrations

These are different celebrations and events. There will be a NASCAR Night ahead of the first-ever street course race in Chicago.

The White Sox are also introducing a Yoga at the Park event this year.

May 2: Dog Day

May 4: Weather Day, presented by NBC 5 Storm Team

May 30: Asian American and Pacific Islander Night

June 4: Yoga at the Park, presented by Guaranteed Rate

June 9: Country Music Night, presented by Coke Zero Sugar

June 10: Margaritaville at the Park

June 20: Polish Heritage Night

June 21: Pride Night, presented by Vizzy

June 23: NASCAR Night

June 24: Filipino Heritage Day

June 25: Indiana Jones Day

July 6: Italian Heritage Night

July 9: Faith & Family Day, presented by He Gets Us

July 27: Greek Heritage Night

July 30: Christmas in July

August 7: Grateful Dead Night

August 9: African American Heritage Night

August 11: Elvis Night, presented by Beggars Pizza

August 24: Police & Fire Night

August 27: Bulls Day

September 1: Rock N’ Roll Night, presented by Guaranteed Rate

September 3: Star Wars Day

September 16: Halfway to St. Patrick's Day, presented by Miller Lite

September 30: Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by Modelo

October 1: Fan Appreciation Day

Firework Nights

Here are the games that will have post-game fireworks. most our Fridays with the lone exception being July 4.

April 28: vs. Rays

May 12: vs. Astros

May 19: vs. Royals

June 2: vs. Tigers

June 23: vs. Red Sox

July 4: vs. Blue Jays

July 7: vs. Cardinals

August 11: vs. Brewers

September 1: vs. Tigers

September 15: vs. Twins

September 29: vs. Padres

September 30: vs. Padres

Other Events

April 28: UIC Night

May 14: Illini Night

June 11: Southpaw's Birthday

August 8: DePaul Night

August 21: Northwestern Night

