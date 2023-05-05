White Sox Release Promotional Schedule of Bobbleheads, Giveaways for 2023 MLB Season

White Sox Sox release promotional scheduled for 2023 MLB season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Spring training is well underway and Opening Day is almost upon us.
And ahead of the first official baseball of the year later this month, the Chicago White Sox have released their schedule of promotions for the 2023 season. Here is everything you want to know.
Bobbleheads
We'll start with the bobbleheads, a fan favorite and collectible.
- May 13: Eloy Jimenez 'Hi Mom!' Talking Bobblehead
- July 8: Luis Robert Bobblehead
- August 26: Dylan Cease Bobblehead
- September 30: La Catrina Bobblehead
Gate Giveaways
Here are the items being given away at the gate at Guaranteed Rate Field over the course of the 2023 MLB season. It includes some of the bobbleheads, listed above.
- April 3: 2023 Magnetic schedule (Opening Day)
- April 15: 1993 American League West Division Champs Crewneck
- April 29: White Sox Hockey Jersey
- May 13: Eloy Jimenez 'Hi Mom!' Talking Bobblehead
- May 14: White Sox Belt Bag
- May 20: White Sox Track Jacket
- June 3: White Sox Bucket Hat
- June 10: White Sox Hawaiian Shirt, Southpaw Figurine
- June 24: White Sox Basketball Jersey
- June 25: Indiana Vaughn Bobblehead
- July 8: Luis Robert Bobblehead
- July 29: White Sox Hat
- July 30: Baseball Card Pack, Andrew Benintendi Elf Bobblehead
- August 7: Chi Skull Hat
- August 12: White Sox Football Jersey
- August 13: White Sox Oris Bear Mug
- August 23: MLB Network Trucker Hat
- August 26: Dylan Cease Bobblehead
- September 2: Los White Sox Soccer Jersey
- September 3: Mandalorian Bobblehead
- September 16: Southside Irish Jersey
- September 30: La Catrina Bobblehead
Theme Days/Nights and Multicultural Celebrations
Local
These are different celebrations and events. There will be a NASCAR Night ahead of the first-ever street course race in Chicago.
The White Sox are also introducing a Yoga at the Park event this year.
- May 2: Dog Day
- May 4: Weather Day, presented by NBC 5 Storm Team
- May 30: Asian American and Pacific Islander Night
- June 4: Yoga at the Park, presented by Guaranteed Rate
- June 9: Country Music Night, presented by Coke Zero Sugar
- June 10: Margaritaville at the Park
- June 20: Polish Heritage Night
- June 21: Pride Night, presented by Vizzy
- June 23: NASCAR Night
- June 24: Filipino Heritage Day
- June 25: Indiana Jones Day
- July 6: Italian Heritage Night
- July 9: Faith & Family Day, presented by He Gets Us
- July 27: Greek Heritage Night
- July 30: Christmas in July
- August 7: Grateful Dead Night
- August 9: African American Heritage Night
- August 11: Elvis Night, presented by Beggars Pizza
- August 24: Police & Fire Night
- August 27: Bulls Day
- September 1: Rock N’ Roll Night, presented by Guaranteed Rate
- September 3: Star Wars Day
- September 16: Halfway to St. Patrick's Day, presented by Miller Lite
- September 30: Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by Modelo
- October 1: Fan Appreciation Day
Firework Nights
Here are the games that will have post-game fireworks. most our Fridays with the lone exception being July 4.
- April 28: vs. Rays
- May 12: vs. Astros
- May 19: vs. Royals
- June 2: vs. Tigers
- June 23: vs. Red Sox
- July 4: vs. Blue Jays
- July 7: vs. Cardinals
- August 11: vs. Brewers
- September 1: vs. Tigers
- September 15: vs. Twins
- September 29: vs. Padres
- September 30: vs. Padres
Other Events
- April 28: UIC Night
- May 14: Illini Night
- June 11: Southpaw's Birthday
- August 8: DePaul Night
- August 21: Northwestern Night