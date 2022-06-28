White Sox Reinstate Yoán Moncada, Send Lenyn Sosa to Triple-A

White Sox reinstate Moncada, send Sosa to Triple-A originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Angels, the White Sox reinstated third baseman Yoán Moncada from the Injured List. To make space for Moncada on the roster, the team sent utility infielder Lenyn Sosa to Triple-A Charlotte.

Moncada hasn’t played since June 17, when he injured his hamstring in a game against the Astros. He landed on the IL to start the season as well, with an oblique injury that kept him sidelined for the first month of the season. In 29 games this season, Moncada has struggled at the plate, slashing .179/.230/.292 with three home runs and 12 RBI. But he was starting to pick it up before the hamstring injury, capped by a five-hit day against the Tigers on June 15. Despite the slow start offensively, Moncada has been as reliable as ever in the field with a .984 fielding percentage.

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

Sosa made his MLB debut on June 23, when he entered mid-game for Josh Harrison, who took a pitch off the elbow. He only managed one hit in 12 at-bats, but scored two runs. He was also particularly proud of a walk he drew in his first game. Sosa was perfect in the field, too, recording eight putouts and three assists in 11 chances.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.