White Sox reinstate Yoán Moncada from IL, send Sosa to AAA originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox have announced that infielder Yoán Moncada will return from the injured list for Friday night's game against the Houston Astros, with the Sox optioning infielder Lenyn Sosa to AAA Charlotte in a corresponding move, the team announced.

Prior to tonight’s series opener vs. Houston, the #WhiteSox returned third baseman Yoán Moncada from his injury rehabilitation assignment at Class AAA Charlotte and reinstated him from the injured list, optioned infielder Lenyn Sosa to Charlotte and outrighted right-handed… — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 12, 2023

Additionally, the White Sox have outrighted pitcher Alexander Colomé to AAA Charlotte after he was designated for assignment earlier this week.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Moncada's return hopes to provide a much-needed spark to the struggling White Sox lineup, as he hopes to continue his hot start to the season before getting injured.

Through nine games in 2023, Moncada is 12-for-39 with six extra-base hits and five RBI, totaling a 139 OPS+ in his limited showing so far this season.

Sosa has greatly struggled in Moncada's place this season, posting a paltry .132/.145/.221 offensive line, registering just nine hits in 68 at-bats with one home run and three doubles. Sosa has recorded just one walk so far in 2023.

As for Colomé, his second tenure with the White Sox has been unceremonious thus far. Appearing in four games, the right-handed veteran has surrendered four runs, with two of them earned, in three innings for the ChiSox in 2023, fanning two of the 15 batters he faced. A former All-Star and MLB saves leader, Colomé, now 34, will hope to pick up steam with Charlotte and make himself an option for the White Sox later this season.

The South Siders open a three-game set against the defending champion Houston Astros tonight at 7:10 p.m. on NBC Sports Chicago.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.