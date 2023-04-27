White Sox Reinstate Lucas Giolito From Bereavement List

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

The Chicago White Sox reinstated right-handed pitcher Lucas Giolito from the bereavement list.

Giolito was placed on the bereavement list on Monday, and had to remain on the list for a minimum of three days but not longer than seven days.

Giolito's return means he could make his next scheduled start which is currently slated for Friday earlier this month.

In 2023, Giolito is 1-2 over five starts with a 4.50 ERA and 28 strikeouts. Giolito went six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies without giving up a hit. Giolito was pulled after 102 pitches and the bullpen allowed one single hit in three relief innings.

"I think that having good rhythm and a good mound presence is hugely crucial for my success," Giolito said. "That's something that actually (manager Pedro Grifol) reminded me about. We had a long very conversation in spring training about that topic. That really kinda put a lightbulb off for me up here. That's something that I've definitely had a focus on this season."

In a corresponding move, the White Sox optioned left-hander Tanner Backs to Class AAA Charlotte.

